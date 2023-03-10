NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2190 HOLIDAY AVE
LAS CRUCES, NM 88005
575 525-9056
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY, MARCH 21ST, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY, MARCH 24TH, 2023 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 3132,A32,A39,D45,G15,Q15
Tenant address is “last known.”
Unit 3132
Hernandez, Maria T
1751 W. Hadley Ave #119
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Dresser, Freezer, Boxes, Tires, Mics. Items
Unit A32
Aguirre, Wilma
1260 Hall Ave
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Large screen tv, Misc. Items
Unit A39
Ruiz, Ruben
3500 Foothills Rd
Las Cruces, NM 88011
Unit items consist of: Baby Bed, Car seat, Welder, Bags, Toys, Misc. Items.
Unit D45
Gonzalez, Orlando
1618 Sunland Dr
Dona Ana, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Bags, Plastic totes, Bed Frame, Shelves, Misc. Items
Unit G15
Lozoya, Abraham
16900 Eisenburg Ave
El Paso, TX 79938
Unit items consist of: Bags, Misc. Items.
Unit Q15
Martinez, Manuela
P.O. Box 4333
Ruidoso, NM 88355
Unit items consist of: Plastic Totes, Boxes, DVDs, Stroller, Dining table, Chairs, Sewing Machine, Misc. Items
