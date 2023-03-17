Notice of Public Sale
On April 17, 2023 at 10:00 o’clock in the morning and every 10 minuets thereafter until all cars are sold the undersigned will offer to sell or clear title to the lien holder on the following described motor vehicle(s) in order to satisfy labor and storage charges incurred against said vehicle(s).
2006 Newmar Essex Motorhome, VIN# 4VZAT1C966C055280, total amount of charges incurred, $6,188.08.
At Knittle’s Towing Inc, 2412 Jefferson ST NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110. Knittle’s Towing, Inc reserves the right to refuse any and all bids on said motor vehicle(s). Knittle’s Towing, Inc. also has the right to bid on any and all said vehicle(s).
HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2023
