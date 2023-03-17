NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On May 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
1953 Mercedes Benz 130 VIN 19111303779153. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Unknown. In the amount of $4140.00. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. March 17, 24, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE