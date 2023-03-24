NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart, 306 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM to satisfy a lien on April 11, 2023 at approx. 1:30 PM at www.storagetreasures.com:
B36 Tamara Gumm, 4713 Sarasota Street Northeast , Albuquerque , NM 87111;
B43 Pauline Perea, 6101 Osuna Rd NE Apt 31, Albuquerque, NM 87109;
D42 Amanda Thompson, 3600 Lafayette NE, Apt. E, Albuquerque, NM 87107;
D51 Tristan Rivera, 1172 Chinook Cir, Clarksville, TN 37042;
P76 Jason Wilson, 11025 Squirmy Dr, Newalla, OK 7485.
HCS Pub. March 24, 31, 2023
