PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Solano, 750 S Solano Dr, Twice the Space Dona Ana, 2810 Dona Ana Rd, Twice the Space Hadley, 1712 W Hadley Ave, in Las Cruces, NM will sell the following unit contents online at www.storagetreasures.com in a public auction to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding April 1 through April 8, 2023. Units for consideration: At Solano: SC04: Thomas Koehler, 645 S Alameda Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88005; wood shelving, wood cabinets, tables, granite slabs, misc; SC06: Fernando Carreras, 2600 Dona Ana Rd Trlr 9, Las Cruces, NM 88007; filing cabinets, stools, bicycles, computer parts, ladder, misc; At Dona Ana: DA13: Jessica Marie Vasquez, 2995 W Crocus Ct, Las Cruces, NM 88007; clothing, luggage, misc; DA48: Suzanne Marquez, 1011 McFie Ave Apt B, Las Cruces, NM 88005; air compressor, furniture, computer, washer, tools, speakers, misc.; At Hadley: H03: Emmanuel Sotelo, 214 Mule Deer Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88005; entertainment center, musical instruments, appliance dolly, furniture, misc; H20: Ellsworth Lowe, 5169 Granite St, Las Cruces, NM 88012; stair climber, table, arts & crafts, misc; H84: Roxanne Rodriguez, 529 N Mesquite, Las Cruces, NM 88001; crib, paint sprayer, kids toys, misc; H85: Adam Lem, 2218 Dakota Dr Apt A, Las Cruces, NM 88011; wood stairs, tables, utility cart, furniture, misc; H110: Salvador Ferrales, 993 W Picacho Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88007; furniture, clothing, tables, chairs, wood carvings, cleaning supplies, misc.
HCS Pub. March 24, 31, 2023
Storage Sale
