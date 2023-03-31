TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday April 10th, 2023 at 2:00 PM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
B-31 Quinones Giovanni 684 Buckboard Rd Rio Rancho NM 87124 Headboard, Keurig coffee machine, Lots of misc. $ 658.10
E-150 Padilla, Stephanie 508 Whisper Pt SW ABQ NM 87121 Furn., Ladder, GumBall Machine, Kids toys, Lots of Misc. $ 999.47
I-239 Willis, Anita 5608 Zuni SE ABQ NM 87108 Car jack & stands, Shovels, Air compressor, Crutches, Cooler, Lots of misc. $ 518.10
N-414 Gonzales, Michelle 508 Whisper Pt SW ABQ NM 87121 Furn., Trunks, Misc HHGs $ 1129.64
N-427 Wimsatt, William 13211 Central Ave SE # 218 ABQ NM 87123 Casio Keyboard,Table & Chairs, Ladder, Shop vacs, Tools, Kitchen rack, Appliance dolly, Bicycle, Folding tables, Food saver, Misc. $ 582.10
Q-497 Tucker, Brando 10508 Betts Pl NE ABQ NM 87112 Rolling work bench, Ladder, Tools, Gates, Camping items, Tow Strap, Misc. $ 1663.82
R-519 Foreman, Cynthia 5715 HWY 85 N #751 Crestview FL 32536 Assortment of woven baskets, Lots of moving boxes, Totes $ 1000.10
All of the above storage lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
Manager, H. Martinez
HCS Pub. March 31, April 7, 2023
Abandoned storage unit at ABQSelfstorage 9501 Lomas NE. Property in unit 39 will be disposed of beginning April 2, 2023. Christopher Baca 9001 Fairbanks Rd NE Albuquerque, NM 87112. Contents consists of furniture, cabinet, bicycle, household items, tools.
Storage Sale
