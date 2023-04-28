STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Case No. D-202-PB-2023-00197
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
DELIA MARGOT ROJAS, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Marissa Cari Urioste has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the personal representative in care of her attorney, Stewart C. Butler at the address listed below, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, located at the following address: 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Dated: 04/18/2023
Submitted by:
/s/ Stewart C. Butler
Stewart C. Butler
Attorney for Personal Representative
5732 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Phone (505) 266-5056
Fax (505) 266-5192
Email: [email protected]
HCS Pub. April 28, May 5, 12, 2023
Case No. D-202-PB-2023-00197
STATE OF NEW MEXICO