STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Case No. D-202-PB-2023-00245
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
EVANGELINE DORA KOSINSKI aka EVANGELINE DORA KOSKINSKI, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever bared. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative in care of her attorney, Stewart C. Butler at the addresses listed below, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, located at the following address: 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Dated: 3-22-2023
/s/ Stewart C. Butler
Stewart C. Butler
Attorney for Personal Representative
5732 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Phone (505) 266-5056
Email: [email protected]
/s/ Amber Nicole Whitaker
Amber Nicole Whitaker, Personal Representative of the Estate of
EVANGELINE DORA KOSINSKI aka EVANGELINE DORA KOSKINSKI
HCS Pub. April 28, March 5, 12, 2023
Case No. D-202-PB-2023-00245
STATE OF NEW MEXICO