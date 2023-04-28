STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
NO. 2023-0203
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
SUSAN L. DEGRAND, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that April Hoyt has been appointed as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent Susan L. DeGrand. All personals having claims against the Estate of the Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published Notice to Creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this Notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned counsel of record for the Personal Representative at the address below or filed with the Bernalillo County Probate Court, New Mexico, located at 415 Silver Avenue SW, 2nd Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Date: April 18, 2023
Respectfully Submitted,
/s/ Dennis A. Banning
Dennis A. Banning
NM Financial & Family Law, P.C.
320 Gold Avenue SW,
Suite 1401
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Phone: 505-503-1637
Email: [email protected]
HCS Pub. April 28, March 5, 12, 2023
NO. 2023-0203
STATE OF NEW MEXICO