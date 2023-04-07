STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 01777
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Miklo Ray Barreras
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Miklo Ray Barreras, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Miklo Ray Barreras
Proposed Name
Miklo Ray Apodaca
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 27 day of April 2023, at the hour of 2:00 pm,
**Please call 800/747-5150 and enter access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Miklo Barreras
Miklo Ray Barreras
HCS Pub. April 7, 14, 2023
No. CV 2023 01777
STATE OF NEW MEXICO