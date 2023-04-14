STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-CV-2022-07508
KIRTLAND CREDIT UNION,
Plaintiff,
v.
EMILEE E. NEW,
Defendant.
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO TO THE FOLLOWING NAMED OR DESIGNATED DEFENDANT:
Emilee E. New
GREETINGS DEFENDANT(S):
You are hereby notified that Kirtland Credit Union, as Plaintiff, has filed an action in the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, and wherein the said Plaintiff seeks to obtain constructive service of process upon you.
The general object of said action is: Civil Complaint for Debt Due
You are further notified that unless you serve a pleading or motion in response to the complaint in said cause on or before thirty (30) days after the last publication date, judgment will be entered against you.
The name and post office address of the Attorneys for the Plaintiff is as follows: Aldridge, Hammar & Wexler, P.A.., 1212 Pennsylvania, NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110.
WITNESS the Honorable Joshua Andrew Allison, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court of the State of New Mexico, and the seal of the District Court of Bernalillo County on 03/30/2023, 2023.
KATINA WATSON
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
By: /s/ Angela Simpson
Deputy
