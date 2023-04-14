STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2023-00093
KRYSTIN ATENCIO, as Parent and Guardian of M.J., a Minor,
Plaintiff,
v.
ALBERTA TRUJILLO,
RAYMOND MARES,
DOMENIC MORA, and
IVAN A. CHAPARRO,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF ACTION
You are hereby notified that a personal injury action has been filed against Defendant Alberta Trujillo for injuries caused by a dog bite which occurred on May 28, 2021, and for compensatory damages arising therefrom.
Service is sought against: Defendant, Alberta Trujillo
Plaintiff’s Attorney:
Daniel P. Buttram
Attorney for Plaintiff
Whitener Law Firm, P.A.
4110 Cutler Avenue, NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87110
505-242-3333
Notice is hereby given that Default Judgment may be entered against Defendant Alberta Trujillo if no response is filed by 30 days from the last day of publication.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and Seal of said Court, this 5th day of APRIL, 2023.
KATINA WATSON
COURT CLERK
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
/s/ Angela Simpson
DEPUTY
HCS Pub. April 14, 21, 28, 2023
No. D-202-CV-2023-00093
STATE OF NEW MEXICO