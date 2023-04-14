SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
NO. D-202-PB-2023-00214
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
MARY ANN MUNOS, DECEASED.
NOTICE OF HEARING BY PUBLICATION
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARY ANN MUNOS, DECEASED, AND ALL UNKNOWN PERSONS WHO HAVE OR CLAIM ANY INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF MARY ANN MUNOS, DECEASED, OR IN THE MATTER BEING LITIGATED IN THE HEREINAFTER MENTIONED HEARING.
Hearing on the petition filed by the undersigned, which petition requests the appointment of Donna Bernal as personal representative of the estate of the decedent and for formal probate of the decedent’s will, will be held telephonically (1-800-747-5150, access code 8460123) on May 9, 2023 at 9:45 a.m. for thirty (30) minutes, before the Honorable Lisa Chavez-Ortega.
Pursuant to NMSA-1978 § 45-1-401, notice of the time and place of hearing on said Petition is hereby given you by publication, once each week for three consecutive weeks.
DATED: April 5, 2023.
/s/ Gaelle D. McConnell
Gaelle McConnell P.C.
Gaelle D. McConnell, Attorney for Applicant
6100 Indian School Rd. NE, Suite 201
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-254-0600
HCS Pub. April 14, 21, 28, 2023
NO. D-202-PB-2023-00214
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT