IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE NAVAJO NATION
JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF TO’HAJIILEE, NEW MEXICO
No. THFC-DM-000008-2023
NOTICE FOR LEGAL PUBLICATION
IN THE MATTER OF:
Gonzales, Isabella
DOB: 12/23/05
Minor Child
C#
Jacqueline Henderson
Petitioner
NOTICE TO ALL INTERESTED PARTIES AND OTHERS:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the Petitioner Jacqueline Henderson has filed a Petition to Change Name of Minor on February 10 2023. The Petitioner wants to Change her child’s name Isabella Julianna Gonzales to Bella Rose Malone on her birth certificate. A final hearing will be scheduled on June 20, 2023 at 10:00a.m. at the To’Hajiilee Family Courtroom in To’Hajiilee, New Mexico.
If you wish to object or intervene in this petition you must file a written answer within 30- days to the To’Hajiilee Family Court at Post Office Box 3101-A, To’Hajiilee, New Mexico 87026 and serve a copy to the Petitioner or Petitioner’s Counsel if any. You may obtain a copy of the Petition from the Petitioner. If you do not file a written answer with the court your claims may be barred from being heard.
Issued this 31st day of March, 2023.
/s/ Leona Begay
Clerk, Navajo Nation Family Court
Leona Begay
HCS Pub. April 28, May 5, 2023
No. THFC-DM-000008-2023
IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE NAVAJO NATION