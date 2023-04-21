“Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday May 11, 2023 at 9:00 am. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors, 2559 Coors Blvd NW , Albuquerque, NM, 87120
O82 – Freddie Ramirez, 8805 Palomar Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109, Furniture, Mattress, Fishing equipment, boxes, bags
I93 – Mikayla Gonzales, 8035 Stonybrook Pl NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120, Boxes, totes,guitar
E21 – CHERYL K CARGILE, 6048 KILMER NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120, Trunk, boxes, bags, furniture
S21 – Sanantha Adekai, 9301 Volcano Rd. NW Lot 170, Albuqeruque, NM, 87121, Bikes, toys, boxes, totes, computer, tv, table, china hutch, trash bags, furniture
N03 – Lexus Garcia, 8401 spain rd ne apt 2a, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, Mattress, couch, desk, grill, toys, boxes, wire animal crate, end table
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with DEBIT or CREDIT CARD, CERTIFIED CHECK or MONEY ORDER ONLY and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.”
HCS Pub. April 21, 28, 2023
