NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On June 20, 2023 at 10:30 AM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
2021 Kayo K2 350 dirt bike VIN# L6JYCNLC7M1000956. Last known registered owner is Unknown. In the amount of $1812.36. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Dugger Services Inc. 7601 San Pedro NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 (505)823-9696.
HCS Pub. April 14, 21, 2023
