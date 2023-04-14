NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On June 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
1963 Jaguar XKE VIN 888862. No license plate. Last known registered owner is Unknown. In the amount of $8598.73. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. April 14, 21, 2023
Public Sale
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE