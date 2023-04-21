Notice of Public Sale
On JUNE 22, 2023 at 08:30 am in the county of Bernalillo abd specifically at 109 Headingly Ave NW,
Albuquerque NM 87107 the following vehicles will be sold to satisfy debt incurred. Terms cash in hand at time of auction.
2006 FORD CROWN VICTORIA VIN# 2FAHP71WX6X100097 LICENSE PLATE # FGA4VC (FL) Debt of $497.76 at date of submission for publication (debt will increase at the rate of $15.00 per day till 05:00pm (MDT} JUNE 21, 2023
HCS Pub. April 21, 28, 2023
