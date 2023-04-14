NEW MEXICO STOR-N-LOCK
220 ISLETA BOULEVARD S W
ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87105
(505) 877-8088
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM April 29, 2023, at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.
Patrick Triana, 2417 Meadow Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87105.
Unit B23/24, $350.00, Miscellaneous
New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice.
HCS Pub. April 14, 21, 2023
Storage Sale
NEW MEXICO STOR-N-LOCK