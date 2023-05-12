2ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
Case No. CV 2023 02902
IN THE MATTER OF A PETITION
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
William Ray Jefferson Jr
NOTICE OF CHANGE OF NAME
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Sec. 40-8-1 through Sec. 40-8-3 NMSA 1978, the Petitioner, William Ray Jefferson Jr will apply to the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge of the 2nd Judicial District at the Bernalillo County District Court at 10:30 am on the 5th day of June, 2023 for an ORDER FOR CHANGE OF NAME from William Ray Jefferson Jr to Abdul Halim Sayyid Hanif-El.
**Please call 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816**
Submitted by:
/s/ William Ray Jefferson Jr
William Ray Jefferson Jr, Petitioner, Pro Se
HCS Pub. May 12, 19, 2023
