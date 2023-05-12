STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 03339
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Anthony Jaramillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Anthony Jaramillo, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Anthony Jaramillo
Proposed Name
Matthew A Jaramillo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 29th day of June 2023, at the hour of 1:50 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Anthony Jaramillo
Anthony Jaramillo
HCS Pub. May 12, 19, 2023
No. CV 2023 03339
