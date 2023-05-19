SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2023 03756
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Cenaida Sedillo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Cenaida Sedillo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Cenaida Sedillo
Proposed Name
Cindy Cenaida Sedillo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of June 20, 2023, at 9:20 am,
***To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301.***
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Cenaida Sedillo
Cenaida Sedillo
HCS Pub. May 19, 26, 2023
