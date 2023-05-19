STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 03764
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kixten Lachelle Ficks
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kixten Lachelle Ficks, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Kixten Lachelle Ficks
Proposed Name
Raife Caspian Forsythe Juárez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 28 day of June 2023, at 1:20 pm,
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 348275
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kixten Lachelle Ficks
Kixten Lachelle Ficks
HCS Pub. May 19, 26, 2023
No. CV 2023 03764
STATE OF NEW MEXICO