STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 02863
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Estevan Rudy Tenorio
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Estevan Rudy Tenorio, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Estevan Rudy Tenorio
Proposed Name
Estevan Adrain Cordova
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 5th day of June 2023, at the hour of 10:20 am,
**Please Call: 800/747-5150 and enter the access code 3650816**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Estevan Tenorio
Estevan Tenorio
HCS Pub. May 12, 19, 2023
