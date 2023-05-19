STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 03761
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rubylourdes Bugarin Raygoza
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rubylourdes Bugarin Raygoza, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rubylourdes Bugarin Raygoza
Proposed Name
Ruby Lourdes Bugarin
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 28 day of June 2023, at 1:20 pm,
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rubylourdes Bugarin Raygoza
Rubylourdes Bugarin Raygoza
HCS Pub. May 19, 26, 2023
