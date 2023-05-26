Notice of Public Auction.
In accordance with and pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9), Ladera Self Storage located at 2100 Ladera Dr. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87120, will be selling the contents within the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Personal property described and belonging to the following individuals will be advertised for bidding:
10×5 Unit (# 104) – Vanessa Paez, 1612 Goff Blvd. SW Apt. 302, Albuquerque, NM 87105. Contents: Furniture, Clothing, Bedding, Children’s toys, papers, Misc.
HCS Pub. May 26, June 2, 2023
