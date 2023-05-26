NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart, 306 Menaul Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM to satisfy a lien on June 13, 2023 at approx. 1:30 PM at www.storagetreasures.com:
B20 Ada Tate, PO box 254, Camden, AR 71701 .
B36 Tamara Gumm, 4713 Sarasota Street Northeast , Albuquerque , NM 87111.
D11 Louren Tapia, 6712 noble dr ne , Albuquerque , NM 87113.
E33 Riquez Desiderio, 5401 Alice Ave NE apt B, Albuquerque, NM 87110.
HCS Pub. May 26, June 2, 2023
