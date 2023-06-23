Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Yucca Self Storage located at 2260 Hwy 304, Rio Communities , NM 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 9am, July 6, 2023. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY
Unit D12 10×20: David Garcia, 87 La Estrada Rd, Los Lunas, NM 87031 – Ladders, Furniture, Misc Totes, Misc. Household items
Unit B11 20×20: David Monnet, 42 Apache Plume Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87508 – Rolling Tool Chests, Metal Cabinets, Furniture, Misc. Household items
Unit E12 5×10: Michael Pena, 304 E Ross Ave, Belen, NM 87002 – Floor Lamp, Furniture, Misc. Household items
Unit F22 5×10: Jude Romero 693 A Jarales Road, Belen, NM 87002, Misc. Household items, totes and clothes
HCS Pub. June 23, 30, 2023
Storage Sale
