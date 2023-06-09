STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2022 06546
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Mia Gabriela Abeyta
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Second Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Mia Gabriela Abeyta, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Mia Gabriela Abeyta
Proposed Name
Mia Gabriela Aguilar
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable , District Judge, on the 27th day of June 2023, at the hour of 9:20 am,
This hearing will be held telephonically. Please call 800-747-5150 and enter code 9254116.
Please call 5 minutes before your start time.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Mia G Abeyta
Mia Gabriela Abeyta
HCS Pub. June 9, 16, 2023
