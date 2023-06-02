STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 03736
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Isabella Abigail Araujo
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Isabella Abigail Araujo, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Isabella Abigail Araujo
Proposed Name
Isaiah Stone Araujo
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 28th day of June 2023, at the hour of 11:20 am,
This hearing will be held telephonically. Please call 1-800-747-5150 and enter code 9254116.
Please call 5 minutes before your start time.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Isabella Araujo
Isabella Araujo
HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2023
No. CV 2023 03736
STATE OF NEW MEXICO