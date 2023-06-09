STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2023 04090
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Rafael Garsia Hernandez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Rafael Garsia Hernandez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Rafael Garsia Hernandez
Proposed Name
Rafael Garcia Hernandez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 6th day of July 2023, at the hour of 1:55 pm,
This hearing will be conducted telephonically. Please call (800)-747-5150 and enter the access code 7783961 at the scheduled time.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Rafael Garsia Hernandez
Rafael Garsia Hernandez
HCS Pub. June 9, 16, 2023
No. CV 2023 04090
STATE OF NEW MEXICO