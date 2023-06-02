SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2023-01677
IN THE MATTER OF THE CHANGE OF NAME OF
ERNESTO LOPEZ,
Petitioner.
NOTICE OF TELEPHONIC HEARING
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Section 40-8-1 through 40-8-3, N.M.S.A., 1978 (1994 Repl.), ACHIELLO ERNEST LOPEZ, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, will apply to the Honorable Nancy J. Franchini, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court, at the Bernalillo County Court at 11:00 o’clock a:m. on the 13th day of June, 2023, during a regular term of the Court, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard for an Order for a change of name for ERNESTO LOPEZ from ERNESTO LOPEZ to ACHIELLO ERNEST LOPEZ.
TELEPHONIC HEARING: PLEASE CALL 1-800-747-5150; ACCESS CODE: 4001301#
NANCY J. FRANCHINI DISTRICT COURT JUDGE
By: /s/ Thomas Wilson
Thomas Wilson TCAA
Respectfully submitted,
Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C.
By: /s/Carlos A. Jauregui.
Carlos A Jauregui, Esq.
1000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 903-7000
HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2023
