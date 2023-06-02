SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV-2023-03071
IN THE MATTER OF THE CHANGE OF NAME OF
JEFFREY DAVID SANCHEZ
Petitioner.
NOTICE
TAKE NOTICE that in accordance with the provisions of Section 40-8-1 through 40-8-3, N.M.S.A., 1978 (1994 Repl.), JEFF SANCHEZ, a resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico, and over the age of fourteen years, will apply to the Honorable Beatrice Brickhouse, District Judge of the Second Judicial District Court, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, Albuquerque, New Mexico at 1:30 o’clock p.m. on the 29th day of June, 2023, during a regular term of the Court, or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard for an Order for a change of name for JEFFREY DAVID SANCHEZ from JEFFREY DAVID SANCHEZ to JEFF SANCHEZ.
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
By: /s/ Andrea I Gutierrez
Deputy Court Clerk
Respectfully submitted,
Walk-In Wills Carlisle, P.C.
By: /s/ Chelsea E. Allen
Chelsea E. Allen, Esq.
2000 Carlisle Blvd NE, Suite G
Albuquerque, NM 87110
(505) 903-7000
HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2023
