STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 03876
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Gavin Reese Mosher
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Gavin Reese Mosher, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Gavin Reese Mosher
Proposed Name
Daniella Reese Mosher
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of June 20 at 9:30 am at the hour of
*** To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301.***
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Gavin Mosher
Gavin Reese Mosher
HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2023
No. D-202-CV 2023 03876
STATE OF NEW MEXICO