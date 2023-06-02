STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2023 04056
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Beatrice Patricia Hernandez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME – Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Beatrice Patricia Hernandez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Beatrice Patricia Hernandez
Proposed Name
Carolina Jada Hernandez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 11 day of July 2023, at the hour of 1:20 pm,
TELEPHONIC: 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Beatrice Hernandez
Beatrice Patricia Hernandez
HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2023
