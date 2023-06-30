STATE OF NEW MEXICO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
BERNALILLO COUNTY
NO. D-202-PB-2020-00360
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
STEVE O. PORTILLO,
AMENDED NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at the following address: Jennifer Portillo-Palmer, 7212 Coors Blvd. SE, Albuquerque, NM 87121.
Respectfully submitted,
THE THREET LAW FIRM
By: /s/ Joseph L. Romero
Joseph L. Romero
Attorney for Personal Representative Jennifer Portillo Palmer
6605 Uptown Boulevard,
Ste. 300
Albuquerque, NM 87110-4230
(505) 881-5155
[email protected]
HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 14, 2023
