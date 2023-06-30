IN THE PROBATE COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
Probate No. 20230518
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
CHARLIE W. CHAVEZ, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative at 43 Gonzales Rd., Tijeras, NM 87059 or filed with the Probate Court, One Civic Plaza NW 415 Silver Ave., Albuquerque, NM 87102.
DATED: June 26, 2023
/s/ Stephen Randall Chavez
Stephen Randall, Personal Representative of the Estate of Charlie W. Chavez, Deceased.
505.281-1008
HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 14, 2023
Probate No. 20230518
IN THE PROBATE COURT