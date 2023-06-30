NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien Sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Carmel, 5604 Carmel Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87113 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 6/25/23 /9AM, ending 7/11/23 /5PM
AUCTION: unit #C36: Eloy Ramero, 5703 Euclid Ave, NE Albuquerque, NM 87110, household items
unit #F23: David Martinez, 9510 Signal Ave NE, Albuquerque, NM 87122, household items.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. June 30, July 7, 2023
PUBLIC AUCTION
