NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Notice is hereby given that the following property shall be sold at public auction or otherwise disposed, of in satisfaction of lien, in accordance with the New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act.
To be held over the internet at: storagetreasures.com
By DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE
2499 El Camino Real
Las Cruces, NM 88007
575 382-0000
BEGINNING ON TUESDAY JUNE 27, 2023 AT 10 A.M. AND ENDING ON FRIDAY JUNE 30TH, 2023 AT 10 A.M.
THE ENTIRE CONTENTS OF STORAGE UNITS: 189, 315, 327, 450 (Tenant address is “last known”)
UNIT 189
DANIEL FLORES
1000 BANEGAS RD
LAS CRUCES, NM 88007
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Chairs, Cooler, Wall décor, Gun cases, tools, Misc. items
UNIT 315
ANTHONY E BYNUM
679 45TH AVE.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94121
Unit items consist of: Filing cabinets, Tool box, Furniture, misc. items
UNIT 327
BRANDY LOUGHBOROUGH
1010 LUNA ST.
LAS CRUCES, NM 88001
Unit items consist of: Boxes, Totes, Luggage, Filing Cabinets, Bags, misc. items
UNIT 450
MICHAEL GALLES
1305 THIBODEAU LN.
MISSOULA, MT 59802
Unit items consist of: Grill, Luggage, Furniture, Tools, Fridges, Boxes, misc. items.
HCS Pub. June 9, 16, 2023
PUBLIC SALE
