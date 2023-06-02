PURSUANT TO the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act [NMSA 1978]. Twice the Space Hadley at 1712 W Hadley Ave in Las Cruces, NM will sell the following unit contents online at ww.storagetreasures.com in a public auction to satisfy the owners lien for rent monies owed on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 11:00 am. The auction will be open to bidding June 1 through June 24, 2023. Units for consideration:
H67: Brandi Mirabal, 2356 Aguirre Ct., Las Cruces, NM 88011; games, clothing, shoes, shelves, mirror, rolling cart, ottoman, fans, misc;
H86: Irene Coomes, 1520 W Hadley Ave Trlr 21, Las Cruces, NM 88005; space heaters, curtains, vintage foot pedal for sewing machine, misc.
HCS Pub. June 2, 9, 2023
Storage Sale
