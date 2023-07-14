SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No.D-202-PB-2023-00403
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
SHIRLEY J. TOMAS, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representatives of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within two months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned Personal Representative at: 1331 Park Ave SW., Suite 908, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas Blvd. N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102.
/s/ James G. Schneider
James G. Schneider
Personal Representative of the Estate of Shirley J. Tomas J. Tomas, Deceased
9333 Pan American Fwy.
Edgewood, New Mexico 87107
/s/ David N. Hernandez
David N. Hernandez
Attorney for Personal Representative
13311 Park Ave. S.W., Unit 908
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
Tel: (505) 228-5912
HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 28, 2023
