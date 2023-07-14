STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2023-00488
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
ALICE CLAIRE CONWELL, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
REESE GATELEY has been appointed Personal Representative of the estate of ALICE CLAIRE CONWELL, deceased. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the Personal Representative, in care of Wayne G. Chew, P.O. Box X, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87125, or filed with the Second District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
/s/Wayne G. Chew
WAYNE G. CHEW, P.C.
Attorney for the
Personal Representative
20 First Plaza, NW, Suite 303
Post Office Box X
Albuquerque, NM 87125
Telephone: (505) 842-6363
Email: [email protected]
HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 28, 2023
