STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-PB-2023-00530
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
PATRICIA ANNE GAY, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to Samantha Finlayson, Attorney for the Personal Representative of the Estate of PATRICIA ANNE GAY, at SWAIM, CARLOW & AMES, P.C., 4830 Juan Tabo, N.E., Suite F, Albuquerque, NM 87111, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County Courthouse, Post Office Box 488, Albuquerque, New Mexico 87103.
Dated: July 24, 2023
/s/ John William Gay
JOHN WILLIAM GAY
Personal Representative
SWAIM, CARLOW & AMES, P.C.
By: /s/ Samantha Finlayson
Samantha Finlayson
Attorneys for the Personal Representative of the Estate of PATRICIA ANNE GAY, Deceased
4830 Juan Tabo, N.E., Suite F
Albuquerque, NM 87111
(505) 237-0064
HCS Pub. July 28, August 4, 11, 2023
