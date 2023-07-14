STATE OF NEW MEXICO
IN THE PROBATE COURT
SANDOVAL COUNTY
No. SCPB 2023 163
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
ROBERT JAYE MYRTLE, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the decedent. All persons having claims against the estate of the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to the undersigned personal representative at the address listed below, or filed with the Probate Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, located at the following address: One Civic Plaza NW, 6th Floor, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Date 6/12/23
Signature /s/ Anthony Myrtle
7416 Montreal Way
Rio Rancho, NM 87144
Ph: 505-373-8822
