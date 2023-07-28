NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien Sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Juan Tabo, 1733 Juan Tabo Blvd. Ne Albuquerque, NM 87112 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 7/28/23 at 8 A.M. -Ending 8/16/23 8 A.M.
AUCTION: unit #236 Jesse Bundy, 1919 snow ct ne, household items, tires ect.
unit #13N Edward Peak, 13156 Wenonah Ave SE Apt. B, tools, household items, misc.
unit# 19E Matt Russell 195 Sommerset Dr SE, tools, car parts, misc.
unit# 230 Edward Triebe 901 90 Apple Mt. Rd., Household Goods, misc
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. July 28, August 4, 2023
PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION: