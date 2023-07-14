Notice is hereby given that Alameda Storage of NE Albuquerque, in accordance with New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1to 48-11-9, offers the following units for online bid auction. Alameda Storage of NE Albuquerque does not guarantee or offer any warranty for items purchased. All units sold “as is” and without any warranty of contents, quality, or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time, and place. Date August 3, 2023. Time all sales will conclude at 8:00 A.M. online at www.storagetreasures.com Units can viewed and bid on for at least 10 days prior to auction start time at the website listed. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list. E10, Leo Padilla, 6719 Glenlochy Way, NE Albuquerque, NM 87113 folding tables, folding tables new in plastic, large cooler, car jack, sports equipment, art supplies, bins, dolls, karaoke machine, unopened furniture and lighting fixtures, holiday items, furniture, metal racks, school supplies. C36, Jahvaughn Lawrence, 8141 Shannon St. NE Albuquerque, NM 87109, printers, new unused boxes, pull out couch, kitchen wares, computer, mattresses, chairs, holiday décor, boxes, entertainment center.
HCS Pub. July 14, 21, 2023
Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given that Alameda Storage of NE Albuquerque, in accordance with New Mexico Self Storage Lien Act 48-11-1to 48-11-9, offers the following units for online bid auction. Alameda Storage of NE Albuquerque does not guarantee or offer any warranty for items purchased. All units sold “as is” and without any warranty of contents, quality, or value. The property stored in these spaces will be sold or disposed of on or after the following date, time, and place. Date August 3, 2023. Time all sales will conclude at 8:00 A.M. online at www.storagetreasures.com Units can viewed and bid on for at least 10 days prior to auction start time at the website listed. Any paid-up units will be pulled from the sale list. E10, Leo Padilla, 6719 Glenlochy Way, NE Albuquerque, NM 87113 folding tables, folding tables new in plastic, large cooler, car jack, sports equipment, art supplies, bins, dolls, karaoke machine, unopened furniture and lighting fixtures, holiday items, furniture, metal racks, school supplies. C36, Jahvaughn Lawrence, 8141 Shannon St. NE Albuquerque, NM 87109, printers, new unused boxes, pull out couch, kitchen wares, computer, mattresses, chairs, holiday décor, boxes, entertainment center.