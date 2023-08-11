STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
Case No. D-202-PB-2023-00519
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
BRUCE PHILLIP ENGLER, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal Representative of this Estate. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the last publication of this Notice or their claims will be forever barred. Claims muse be presented either to Daniel E. Engler, Personal Representative, c/o the Law Office of Benjamin Hancock, One Towne Centre, 6121 Indian School Road NE, Suite 206, Albuquerque, M 87110, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court of Bernalillo County, New Mexico.
DATED: August 8, 2023
/s/ Daniel E. Engler
Personal Representative
Prepared by:
LAW OFFICE OF BENJAMIN HANCOCK, P.C.
/s/ Benjamin Hancock
6121 Indian School Road NE, Suite 206
Albuquerque, NM 87110
505-508-4343
[email protected]
Attorney for Personal Representative
HCS Pub. August 11, 18, 25, 2023
