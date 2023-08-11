STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
NO. D-202-PB-2023-00381
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE
OR MATTHEW JAMES BUCKLAND, Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of any published notice to creditors or within sixty (60) days of the date of mailing or other delivery of this notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned personal representative at 706 Quincy St. SE, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87108, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, P.O. Box 488 Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87103.
DATED: The 3rd day of August, 2023.
/s/ Charles E. Buckland
Charles E. Buckland
Personal Representative
706 Quincy St. SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
505-263-8450
HCS Pub. August 11, 18, 25, 2023
