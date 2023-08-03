SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
NO. D-202-PB-2023-00425
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
DANIEL J. AMEZCUA-GROVES, DECEASED.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of DANIEL J. AMEZCUA-GROVES, deceased. All persons having claims against this Estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to creditors or sixty (60) days after the date of mailing or other delivery of notice, whichever is later, or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the Personal Representative, c/o The Law Office of Cristy J. Carbón-Gaul, 10515 4th Street N.W., Albuquerque, New Mexico 87114, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, 400 Lomas Blvd., N.W., New Mexico 87102
Dated: 7/20/2023
RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED:
THE LAW OFFICE OF CRISTY J. CARBÓN-GAUL
By: /s/ Carmela D. Starace
Carmela D. Starace
10515 4th Street NW
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87114
(505) 899-5696
Attorney for Petitioner
HCS Pub. August 4, 11, 18, 2023
