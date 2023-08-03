STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-PB-2023-00472
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
JAMES W. SMITH, DECEASED
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of this estate. All persons having claims against this estate are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or the claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented either to David A. Finlayson, attorney for the estate of JAMES W. SMITH, at FINLAYSON, LAW FIRM, PC, 7301 Jefferson Street NE, Suite F, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or filed with the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Dated: July 26, 2023
/s/ Vanessa A. Gonzales
VANESSA A. GONZALES
Co-Personal Representative
/s/ Bobby A. Budow
BOBBY A. BUDOW
Co-Personal Representative
FINLAYSON, LAW FIRM, PC
By: /s/ David A. Finlayson
David A. Finlayson
Attorney for the Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of JAMES W. SMITH, Deceased
7301 Jefferson Street NE,
Suite F
Albuquerque, NM 87109
(505) 373-3500
HCS Pub. August 4, 11, 18, 2023
